GRFD asks for publics help in relation to a suspicious fire

GRAND RAPID, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) is asking for public help in obtaining information on a commercial fire that was deemed suspicious.

GRFD reports units were dispatched to the fire on March 14, 2022, at 1:27 a.m.at 666 Wealthy Street S.E.

Dylan Bartz





After firefighters responded to the flames while searching for occupants an emergency retreat was ordered changing to a defensive position to conserve other buildings and save them from harm.

All Grand Rapids business owners are encouraged to alert GRFD of suspicious activity by calling (616) 456-3400 or reporting to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or online at silentobserver.org.

