Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

GRFD asks for publics help in relation to a suspicious fire

Wealthy%20Street%20Fire%202022-03-14%20from%20Corner.jpg
Dylan Bartz<br/><br/>
Wealthy%20Street%20Fire%202022-03-14%20from%20Corner.jpg
Posted at 4:44 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 16:48:05-04

GRAND RAPID, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) is asking for public help in obtaining information on a commercial fire that was deemed suspicious.

RELATED: Business destroyed by fire in Grand Rapids’ Wealthy Street business district

GRFD reports units were dispatched to the fire on March 14, 2022, at 1:27 a.m.at 666 Wealthy Street S.E.

Wealthy%20Street%20Fire%202022.03.14%20Ladder%20ops.jpg

After firefighters responded to the flames while searching for occupants an emergency retreat was ordered changing to a defensive position to conserve other buildings and save them from harm.

RELATED: GRFD, police investigating cause of fire on Wealthy Street

All Grand Rapids business owners are encouraged to alert GRFD of suspicious activity by calling (616) 456-3400 or reporting to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or online at silentobserver.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot