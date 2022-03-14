Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews battle fire in Wealthy Street business district in Grand Rapids

Multiple crews battle the early morning fire at Wealthy and Henry on Grand Rapids southeast side.
Wealthy & Henry Fire
FOX 17
Fire in Wealthy Street business district on Grand Rapids southeast side.
Wealthy & Henry Fire
Posted at 4:34 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 05:16:42-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews are battling a fire in a Wealthy Street business district on Grand Rapids southeast side.

The call came in at 1:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Wealthy and Henry SE.

Multiple firefighters are on the scene fighting the fire. A portion of the building has collapsed. The building on fire is a bookbinding business. At this time, no other businesses have been impacted by the fire.

Firefighters say there are no reported injuries.

If you’re driving in the area, you’ll want to avoid several blocks in both directions. The heavily traveled Wealthy Street is blocked.

FOX 17 has a crew on scene. Watch for live updates all morning on FOX 17 Morning News

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot