Crews battle fire in Wealthy Street business district in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews are battling a fire in a Wealthy Street business district on Grand Rapids southeast side.

The call came in at 1:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Wealthy and Henry SE.

Multiple firefighters are on the scene fighting the fire. A portion of the building has collapsed. The building on fire is a bookbinding business. At this time, no other businesses have been impacted by the fire.

Firefighters say there are no reported injuries.

If you’re driving in the area, you’ll want to avoid several blocks in both directions. The heavily traveled Wealthy Street is blocked.

