GRCC providing $500 stipends to students attending free summer program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College is providing a $500 stipend to students attending its free Bridges to College – Raider Ready program, the college tells us.

We’re told the stipend is meant to cover expenses or offset earning opportunities that may have been lost. GRCC says it is available to any student that fulfills attendance goals.

“It’s important for students to start college prepared so they can be successful,” says Dean of Student Affairs David Selmon, “and Bridges to College – Raider Ready will help with those foundational skills.”

GRCC says courses are scheduled to take place Mondays through Thursdays in the morning, with one session occurring from June 8 to July 6 and another from July 12 to Aug. 12.

We’re told the program is offered to 2020 and 2021 high school graduates that plan to attend college later this fall.

