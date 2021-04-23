GRCC offers free summer program to prepare college-bound students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College is offering a free summer program for high school graduates to help sharpen their proficiencies in math and reading before they head off to college, GRCC tells us.

Titled “Bridges to College—Raider Ready,” the program will be presented in two segments in Kent and Ottawa counties, the Grand Rapids college explains, adding that the program will take place on the GRCC Main Campus and GRCC Lakeshore Campus.

We’re told parts of the program will be available online and laptops are offered to those who want them.

“The pandemic created challenges for both students and educators,” says GRCC President Bill Pink. “With this program, many students will benefit from both a refresher in foundational skills, as well as information that will prepare them for their college journey.”

The program is eligible to students graduating in 2020 or 2021 who intend to attend college this fall, GRCC tells us.

The first session is scheduled to run June 8 through July 6, with the second session expected to run July 12 to Aug. 12.

Click here for more information.

