DOI extends Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians request for federal recognition

WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) has again extended a West Michigan tribe’s request for federal recognition.

DOI was set to issue a decision on the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians acknowledgment by February 9, but members will now have to wait until February 23 for a determination.

Grand River Bands submitted a petition to re-affirm their status as a tribe in 1994.

READ: Grand River bands continues recognition fight as deadline approaches

The petition has been on the “active consideration” list since 2013, but it’s been stonewalled by a series of extensions requested by DOI and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tribe is recognized by the state of Michigan, but Federal recognition means the U.S. government sees a tribe’s right to exist as a sovereign nation— opening up a number of benefits, including land, healthcare, and education resources.

This is a developing story.

Read the full letter below:

2023.0207 GRB PF 2-Week Extension by WXMI on Scribd