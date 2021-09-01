Grand Rapids yoga studio raising money for Afghan translator's family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday, Kula Yoga Studio in Eastown hosted a drop-in donation class to help raise money for an Afghan family.

Jason Gaal, one of their members, is a Marine. His interpreter, Ahmad Srosh, is safely back in the United States and lives in Texas with his family.

However, due to the recent events in Afghanistan, Srosh's remaining family there is in danger. Gaal is raising money to help bring the rest of the Srosh family to America.

“The state of the world is really in a lot of pain right now. Not many folks do a lot. They say a lot. But they don’t necessarily do a lot. That’s been really bugging me with this Afghanistan crisis. When I thought up this yoga flow…everything in this flow is going to be intentioned towards the state in Afghanistan,” yoga instructor Byron Janisse said.

