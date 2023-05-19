GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Melissa Rosenberg is the kind of person who feeds the birds and squirrels in her neighborhood off of Henry and Bates. Wednesday, she had a garage sale to try to help make ends meet with items from a storage unit she bought.

Rosenberg was cleaning up after the garage sale, when she says someone drove by, firing a pellet gun out of a dark red Nissan without license plates.

Grand Rapids woman says she was hit by pellet gunfire after garage sale

"They pelleted me three times,” Rosenberg said.

She says she was hit in the back of the head.

The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed officers took Rosenberg's report.

“When we spoke with the police, they said it’s not something that’s new right now. They have offenders that are doing it between the ages of 14 and 18 and they haven’t been able to catch them,” Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg says she snapped this photo of the car as it drove away: