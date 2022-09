GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old from Grand Rapids has died three days after a rollover crash on US-131.

The female driver lost control of the car and hit a traffic attenuator at Leonard Street on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

She was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and hospitalized in critical condition.

Troopers delivered new of her passing Wednesday morning.

MSP extends their condolences to the victim’s family members.

