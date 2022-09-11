Southbound US 131 shut down after serious crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Southbound US 131 is shut down after a crash resulting in serious injuries.

Michigan State Police says that troopers are right now at the scene of a rollover crash at southbound US 131 at Leonard St.

One car is involved, and there are "serious injuries," say police.

Traffic is currently rerouted at Leonard Street. Troopers advise drivers to seek alternative routes at this time.

Grand Rapids Police are also assisting MSP at the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will update when information becomes readily available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube