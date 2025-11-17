Grand Rapids teachers continue picketing as contract negotiations stall over salary disputes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Teachers in Grand Rapids Public Schools continue to work without a contract in mid-November, with educators picketing during school drop-off times to draw attention to ongoing negotiations.

FOX 17's camera captured teachers demonstrating at City High Middle School as parents dropped off their children on Monday, highlighting the continued labor dispute between the district and its educators.

WXMI/Jim Sutton GRPS staff hold an informational picket during student drop-off at City High/Middle.

Some progress was made in late October when the union and district finalized a school year calendar and reached four tentative agreements. These included establishing a sick day donation program and creating a system for union dues deductions.

However, salary negotiations remain the primary sticking point in contract talks, according to the Grand Rapids Education Association. Before mediations began, the district proposed a 4.5% raise while the union sought a 7.5% increase.

"We really want the community to understand we're not here, we're not necessarily trying to be selfish, but we're just asking a lot of us will spend money out of our own pockets to help support these students and so we're just asking for that understanding and some support," April Anderson, a teacher, said.

We reached out to the district for comment, and they pointed to their most recent response in negotiations. District officials said that because mediation is confidential, they cannot share their current salary proposal but confirmed they proposed an increase in September.

The contract dispute continues as both sides work through the mediation process to reach an agreement.

