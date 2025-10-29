Grand Rapids teachers union: Four tentative agreements reached with district

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Education Association (GREA) announced Tuesday night that it had reached four tentative agreements with Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) after months of contract negotiations.

The union shared the update in a Facebook post, stating that agreements have been reached on teacher placement, a sick bank, payroll dues deduction and a professional development committee. A 2025-26 calendar has also been agreed upon.

However, the post notes that salary negotiations remain ongoing between the union and district.

GREA and GRPS have been negotiating a contract for months. Both parties shared earlier this month that they were working with a state-appointed mediator to help reach an agreement.

GRPS did not immediately have a comment when contacted Tuesday night.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

