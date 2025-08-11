GRPS and GREA contract negotiations continue as the start of school year approaches

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — As the new school year approaches, the Grand Rapids Board of Education has proposed a wage increase for members of the Grand Rapids Education Association, effective for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year.

The proposal includes a $4 million investment, resulting in an average salary increase of 4.5% for the Grand Rapids Education Association members. Currently, negotiations are ongoing as the existing GREA contract expired on June 30.

The Grand Rapids Education Association represents over 1,500 teachers and other professionals within the Grand Rapids Public Schools system.

Tonight, the Grand Rapids School Board will hold its last meeting before the school year begins, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the GRPS Franklin Campus.

Classes in Grand Rapids Public Schools are set to begin on August 18. East Grand Rapids will also start on the same day. Holland Public Schools will commence on August 21, followed by Muskegon and Kalamazoo Public Schools on August 25. Grand Haven Schools will wait until after the long holiday weekend, starting on September 2.

In regard to the proposed salary increase, we reached out to the Grand Rapids Education Association this morning but have yet to receive a response.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

