Grand Rapids teacher selected as Braille Institute's 2023 Teacher of the Year

LOS ANGELES — A Grand Rapids teacher is being recognized for her contributions to braille education!

April Makley was selected as this year’s Teacher of the Year, according to the Braille Institute. She will be formally awarded during the Braille Challenge Finals at the University of Southern California on June 24.

“April epitomizes excellence and dedication. … She goes beyond the classroom and works with the entire family to ensure her students master braille,” says Braille Institute CEO Jim (Dimitri) Kales. “April’s students thrive under her expertise and guidance. In fact, it was one of her high school students, who was accepted to Harvard, that nominated her for this award.”

We’re told April has worked as a Teacher Consultant of the Visually Impaired for more than two decades, helping students of all ages with visual impairments, ranging from preliterate infants to collegiate scholars.

“I want to thank Braille Institute for this honor, and it is a privilege to be recognized for something I love doing,” says April.

