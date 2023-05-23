Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Grand Rapids teacher selected as Braille Institute's 2023 Teacher of the Year

April Makley.jpg
Braille Institute
April Makley.jpg
Posted at 2:11 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 14:11:58-04

LOS ANGELES — A Grand Rapids teacher is being recognized for her contributions to braille education!

April Makley was selected as this year’s Teacher of the Year, according to the Braille Institute. She will be formally awarded during the Braille Challenge Finals at the University of Southern California on June 24.

“April epitomizes excellence and dedication. … She goes beyond the classroom and works with the entire family to ensure her students master braille,” says Braille Institute CEO Jim (Dimitri) Kales. “April’s students thrive under her expertise and guidance. In fact, it was one of her high school students, who was accepted to Harvard, that nominated her for this award.”

We’re told April has worked as a Teacher Consultant of the Visually Impaired for more than two decades, helping students of all ages with visual impairments, ranging from preliterate infants to collegiate scholars.

“I want to thank Braille Institute for this honor, and it is a privilege to be recognized for something I love doing,” says April.

READ MORE: Braille e-readers now available through Kent District Library

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward