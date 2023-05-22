Braille e-readers now available through Kent District Library

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent District Library (KDL) is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Talking Book and Braille Center (TBBC) this year!

To mark the occasion, the library system says braille e-readers are now available to TBBC’s patrons.

We’re told the e-readers display text that users can read similarly to how one might read a braille book. Titles in braille can be downloaded from the Braille & Audio Reading Download (BARD) website or via TBBC in digital cartridges.

“Over the years, I have received countless notes and calls from our TBBC users, expressing how thankful they are that KDL provides materials to those that experience print disabilities,” says KDL Accessibility & Inclusion Specialist Shelley Roossien. “I’m so glad that our offerings continue to grow.”

TBBC offers books, DVDs and magazines in various formats including cartridges, braille and descriptive videos and more, shipped to homes at no expense to patrons, according to KDL.

TBBC was once called the Library for the Blind & Physically Handicapped until the name was changed in 2019.

