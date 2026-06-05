Grand Rapids splash pads, pools and kayak rentals open this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The City of Grand Rapids is opening its splash pads, public pools and kayak rentals this weekend as temperatures rise.

All 15 city splash pads are free to visit and will run daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Sept. 13. Fuller Park splash pad is currently closed for repairs but is expected to reopen by the end of June.

The city's 3 public pools also open this weekend, with water access beginning at noon. Pools are open every day except Monday, when staff perform cleaning and maintenance. All visitors are required to have a season pass — no day passes or guest passes are available.

Grand Rapids Pool Passes



Resident Child Season Pass - $5.00

Resident Adult Season Pass - $10.00

Non-Resident Child Season Pass - $10.00

Non-Resident Adult Season Pass - $20.00

Steve Krogman, park operations and maintenance supervisor for the city, said the amenities provide an important resource for residents who may not be able to travel.

"Not everybody has the ability to, um, let's say, go on vacation out of the city or out of the state and enjoy themselves at different locations," said Krogman. "So pools and splash pads are an accessible way for people to enjoy the city, kind of staycation, so to speak. And so I think it's important and we found out how important parks were during COVID because, you know, these were the safe spaces people could come and enjoy."

Kayak rentals at Riverside Park on the Grand River also launch this weekend.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube