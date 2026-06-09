Grand Rapids school board votes to sell two former school buildings for $1 million each

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Board of Education voted to sell two former school buildings for $1 million each, approving deals that drew significant public debate over the district's decision-making process.

The votes centered on the former Alexander School and the former Stocking School.

The board voted 6-1 to sell the Alexander School to Cross Contracting LLC, a Grand Rapids-based company. The West Grand Neighborhood Organization had also submitted a bid for the property. Cross Contracting plans to build housing along with space for childcare and nonprofits.

The sale of the former Stocking School was more divided, passing with a 5-3 vote. Commonwealth Development Corporation, headquartered in Wisconsin with offices in Michigan, is buying the former Stocking School on Seventh Street Northwest. The developer plans to build affordable housing along with a health center. LifeQuest Urban Outreach had also been an option for that sale.

Public comment and discussion before the vote were tense, with attendees asking for more clarity on the decision-making process.

A representative from the West Grand Neighborhood Organization addressed the board.

"We at West Grand Neighborhood Organization, we did the legwork. We did the boots on the ground. The community have spoken. So what did the community say? They didn't say that they wanted a 59 unit apartment complex."

Another speaker raised concerns about the selection criteria.

"From the beginning of the process, you guys said that you guys want a local organization, not an outside organization, to be able to have this building."

In total, the district received 7 proposals across the 2 sites. The top two proposals had interviews before the board made its decision. School leaders said the selected projects will strengthen neighborhoods and create new opportunities for families.

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