Grand Rapids reviews officer-involved shootings and police policies one month after Da'Quain Johnson's death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington is reviewing officer-involved shootings and police policies in the wake of the death of Da'Quain Johnson nearly one month ago.

Washington delivered a report during Tuesday afternoon's City Commission meeting, following up on a request for information from commissioners at the last meeting. Washington said his office, with the help of Interim Police Chief Joe Trigg, is reviewing all officer-involved shootings over the last five years.

City Manager's Report

City of Grand Rapids Agenda Action Request by news

The report does not discuss or detail the shooting of Da'Quain Johnson. It does include reviewing specific circumstances of other cases, such as how many officers were involved, who fired first and how many shots were fired, charging decisions in the investigation, whether the subject was known to be armed prior to dispatch, and what de-escalation techniques were used.



Washington is also reviewing pursuit policies and the use of K-9s, and hopes to provide an update in May.

Additionally, Washington is reviewing the Civilian Appeals Board, evaluating feedback from members, police, and the community. That work is expected to be updated in June or July.

Washington closed by reminding the commission and public how policing and community relations have improved in recent years.

"There are several things that promote deescalation, more transparency, the adoption of the foreign nationals policy, the improvement of the deployment of munitions for example, as well as the civilization of several sworn positions that were previously occupied by sworn officers, as well as the efforts to improve recruitment and diversify the workforce," Washington said.

During public comment, Da'Quain Johnson's mother spoke, questioning the progress made in her son's case.

"I feel I deserve more than what I'm getting because if it was one of your children a month later, how would you feel when all you know is the same thing you know from the day it happened. What are you really gonna do?" Angelica Johnson said.

As of the latest check, the Kent County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing Michigan State Police findings in the Johnson investigation.

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