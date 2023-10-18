Grand Rapids restaurant now open after 'coming soon' sign hung for 1.5 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 616 Kabob Stop in Grand Rapids finally opened on Tuesday.

Thaer Al-Abboudi, the owner, tells FOX 17 this has been a long time coming— after having the "coming soon" sign hanging in the window for a year and a half.

Eager community members started lining up Tuesday, excited to try this new restaurant.

"We've had a total of 31 orders so far," Al-Abboudi told FOX 17 when we stopped by. "I'm happy that everybody's enjoying the food. Today [Tuesday] was the first day that we are open— had a soft opening— and we've had amazing feedback."

This Mediterranean cuisine shop has been a spot many people have been waiting to see open.

"I was like shocked because we were wondering if it was ever going to open. We didn't think it was going to be anything. So, I was very surprised," Cami Milks said.

Al-Abboudi says he's thrilled this year-and-a-half process came to fruition and he could open, finally.

"Oh relief, a relief, really, it was amazing. It was good to take that off and finally show people what has been done in here," he added.

He says it took a little longer to get everything in order.

"We had to do a lot of remodeling and gas pipes in the hood system, mechanical. We had to change a lot," Al-Abboudi said.

The restaurant, which is on Plainfield in the Creston neighborhood, has a limited menu right now of recipes passed down through his family.

"This is actually chicken tawouk," he showed us. "Chicken is really good, chicken shawarma, kafta. Kafta, there is a mix of beef, onions, cilantro and different herbs in there. It's really good."

The restaurant also has several fryers. Al-Abboudi explains that there is one devoted to vegetables.

"Then we also have separate fryers over there for our falafel that makes a huge difference for the vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free options," he added.

Al-Abboudi has another location in Allendale. He says that was always meant to be the second spot, but after hitting hurdles here, he opened it to keep his dream of the Plainfield restaurant alive.

"I decided to open another one to, technically, keep everything going and keep the name going," Al-Abboudi explained. "I think it picked me. Then I picked it."

The 616 Kabob Stop plans to have its grand opening next week.

