Grand Rapids residents encouraged to water trees during arid conditions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City officials encourage Grand Rapids residents to water their trees after recent dry weather.

We’re told the city received one fifth of its usual rainfall total in May, with June anticipated to be similarly dry.

Trees and other plants may be severely impacted by dry conditions, especially when conditions are dry so early in the season, according to the city.

Grand Rapids’ Forestry department released the following tips to help trees prosper in dry weather:



Slow, steady water flow is best to reach deep roots.

Water beneath large trees’ canopies and move the sprinkler or hose once every several hours.

Give plenty of water to the root ball on newer trees and the soil around them.

Ease water flow if water runs off.

If you don’t have a hose, use a bucket with a small hole drilled into the bottom. Bigger trees may require a handful of full buckets.

Inspect the soil’s moisture by digging six to nine inches deep. If it’s dry, keep watering.

Repeat until normal weather returns.

Note that sandy soil needs to be watered more frequently than clay soil.

Don’t give up if leaves wilt or shed; this occurs naturally in dry conditions.

