Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few shower and storm chances

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloud cover along with cooler than average temperatures are pushing in this morning. A passing cold front could fire up a few showers or thunderstorms on this morning, however most of the region will once again be missed by heavy rain. Sunshine will be in full-force for Friday and Saturday with high temperatures back near the lower 80s. Things are expected to stay dry and heat up for Father's Day on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s. A dry and warm streak is setting up to continue for early next week, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny. Chance of shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the morning. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY / FATHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A hot day! Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

