Grand Rapids Public Schools, teachers' union reach tentative agreement on pay

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools and the Grand Rapids Education Association have reached a tentative agreement on teacher pay following months of negotiating, the district shared Tuesday night.

The agreement includes what the district calls "historic" wage increases for both the 2025-26 and 2026-27 school years. Raises for employees vary based on years of service and education level, but will range from $2,000 to more than $10,000.

The agreement was reached with the help of a state-appointed mediator and must be ratified by the Board of Education and the GREA bargaining unit before taking effect.

If approved, employees would retroactively receive their wage increase, dating back to the start of the 2025-26 school year.

"This milestone agreement reflects our deep belief that educators shape the future of our community and reinforces that GRPS is the district of choice for top educators in West Michigan," said Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said in the news release. "We are confident this agreement will help retain our exceptional teachers and staff, while also attracting new educators to our district."

GRPS and the the GREA previously reached several other tentative agreements, addressing teacher evaluation, teacher discipline and more.

