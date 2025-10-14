GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In our Grand Rapids neighborhood, we're following up on a situation involving the public school district and the teachers' union. The two still don't have a contract.

On Monday night, dozens of teachers lined the streets just outside Ottawa Hills High School.

Wendy Winston was one of the many there asking for a new contract. She has been teaching for 25 years.

MATT WITKOS

“I always enjoyed helping people and explaining things to people,” Winston said.

She's among 1,500 GRPS teachers and staff members covered by the Grand Rapids Education Association. She told me this is what she wants in the new contract.

GRPS and the union make progress towards teachers' contract

“I can't get into my building. If there's a snow day, I can't get into my building. In other school districts, they staff have key cards, and they can enter their building to do work on a Saturday. They can bring their kids in. They can grade projects instead, " Winston said. "I have to drag all that stuff home.”

The union previously said they want a 7.5% raise, while the district has proposed 4.5%.

MATT WITKOS

‘What does it mean to not have a contract?’ I asked GREA President Matt Marlow.

“It's just not knowing. No assurities,” Marlow said. “It makes people say, I don't know if I should stay. I might as well start looking.”

I learned that there has been movement in negotiations.

“We're currently in mediation right now,” Marlow said.

I talked with both the GREA president and GRPS. Neither could say what they need to make a deal because of that mediation. However, Marlow says he sees promise in the new state budget.

MATT WITKOS

“Essentially, the budget for per pupil, expenditure per student was $9,608. They voted it to be $10,050. That's a $442 increase, that's per student, which is tremendous,” Marlow added.

GRPS was able to share this statement with us.

The Grand Rapids Public Schools and the GREA are using the services of a state appointed mediator, at no additional cost to the District or GREA, to assist the parties with reaching a consensus on the ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations.





The mediator, Mr. Tom Zulch, has been a Labor Mediator with the State since 2017 and is a former labor attorney working for the Police Officers Labor Council from 2004 through 2017 and the Detroit Police Officers Association from 1999 to 2004. Mr. Zulch brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the negotiations process. The District welcomes his assistance as we work towards a mutually agreed upon contract and is happy with the progress made thus far in mediation.





There have been two mediation sessions to date. The next scheduled session is set to take place on October 28.

GRPS District

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube