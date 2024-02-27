Grand Rapids Public Schools parents voice concerns over buildings being open as polling places

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some Grand Rapids Public Schools buildings doubled as polling places on Tuesday during the presidential primary election, which had some parents voicing their concerns about safety.

"We're leaving them open [Tuesday] for primary day, in a very nutty season of politics in this country," GRPS parent Lucas Leverett said.

The district issued a letter to the community on February 16, explaining that GRPS leaders worked on a safety plan with the district's security department, as well as with local law enforcement.

GRPS included in the letter that voters have separate entrances than students.

However, concerned parents told FOX 17 Tuesday that they want the district to be more transparent about its exact safety plan.

GRPS says it stepped up security at schools for the day and communicated with police, along with the city clerk.

"You never blame parents for being concerned in this day and age. It is a time we live in where we always have to think about the safety of our young people, inside of school and outside of school," GRPS Executive Director of Communications Leon Hendrix said. "We certainly wouldn't be holding the elections in schools if we didn't feel that we could do so safely."

But some parents still aren't convinced.

"There are these spaces where there are gaps. If the schools were simply closed [Tuesday], we wouldn't have to ask these questions," Leverett said. "Close them like they are in November and we'd be fine. No big deal."

