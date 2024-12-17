Grand Rapids Public Schools delays relocation for two schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The plans to change the makeup of public schools in Grand Rapids is undergoing a change of its own.

The Reimagine GRPS Facility Plan will have a schedule adjustment, with the move of Alger Middle School and Brookside Elementary School delayed by a year each. Meanwhile renovations at Kent Hills Elementary and City High Middle will wrap up a year earlier than planned. The changes were approved by the Grand Rapids Board of Education.

Originally Alger Middle School was set to move onto the Ottawa Hills High School campus in the fall of 2025. Now the 7th and 8th graders won't make the shift until 2026.

FOX 17

That delay impacts Brookside Elementary as the school was set to move into a renovated Alger Middle School. The building needs renovations to become elementary school friendly. That work cannot begin until the middle school moves out. Brookside won't move in until fall 2027.

GRPS

Because of those delays, work on other buildings will be moved ahead. Kent Hills Elementary will be renovated by the end of 2026, one year earlier than planned. Work includes improvements to bathrooms, lighting, and finishes. Kent Hills is the fastest growing school in the district, according to the Board of Education.

Updates at City High Middle's Performing Arts Center will also move up by a year, finishing in 2026.

The Reimagine GRPS Facility Plan calls for the closure of 10 buildings and is funded by a $305 million bond passed by voters in 2023. The district provides public tracking of changes under the plan on its website.

Grand Rapids GRPS adjusts ‘Reimagine’ facility recommendations per community feedback

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube