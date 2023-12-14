GRPS adjusts ‘Reimagine’ facility recommendations per community feedback

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools announced Wednesday it made a change to the “Reimagine GRPS with US!” Facilities Recommendations.

GRPS originally released its recommendations in mid-November; however, after a month of gathering community input, made a minor update to it.

Feedback from district families and community members prompted district officials to consider that the North Park Montessori School may not be the ideal location for a newly renovated elementary school.

The updated recommendation calls for a new or significantly renovated neighborhood elementary school on the northeast side.

GRPS leaders say they will take some more time to assess different district properties and review community feedback before determining where the school should be located.

“We’ve said from the beginning that we would listen to the voice of the community before moving any of this work forward and that’s what gave us pause about this component of our original recommendation,” GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said. “We are committed to ensuring our schools are situated in a way that allows the best access for our scholars to receive the high-quality education they deserve.”

However, GRPS still plans to make the new school home to some Palmer and Aberdeen Elementary students when their buildings close in 2027.

As of right now, all other recommendations in the original proposed plan remain.

READ MORE: GRPS takes next steps in plan to close schools, save money

The Grand Rapids Board of Education is set to vote on the proposal at the regular board meeting on Monday, December 18.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube