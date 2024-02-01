Grand Rapids Public Museum using new program to celebrate Black innovators

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first of many Black History Month celebrations at the Grand Rapids Public Museum will be on display for one day on Saturday, February 3.

The museum will showcase a brand new program called Innovators: Celebrating Black History that highlights prominent figures in Grand Rapids, and around the world, who have made an impact on the past, present and future of their community.

"Throughout the Museum, local collaborators will showcase Black-led initiatives that have impacted local, national, and global communities in innovative ways," a spokesperson from the museum said in a press release. "Visitors will also explore historically significant artifacts from the GRPM collections."

You can see the Innovators: Celebrating Black History on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This program also marks the beginning of GRPM's STEAM Month, in which guests will have to opportunity to learn and interact with prototypes, products, creations and ideas from local leaders in the industry.

The museum plans to introduce several other temporary exhibits during Black History Month. That includes the new Booker T Washington Visits Grand Rapids in the Streets of Old Grand Rapids, in which visitors can see recently discovered magic lantern slides/photographs and equipment from Tuskegee University, formerly known as The Tuskegee Institute.

Not to mention, GRPM partnered with Warner Norcross + Judd LLP and Grand Rapids Public Schools for the 19th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Social Justice Legacy Contest. Sixth-grade students at GRPS will have their entries displayed on the first floor near the A is for Autos exhibit. Purchasing a ticket to the museum gets visitors free access to this program.

