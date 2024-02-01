Celebrate Black history at Grand Rapids Public Library

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) is honoring Black History Month this year with a variety of programs suitable for all ages.

Guests can look forward to a host of experiences celebrating the Black community, including:

Always Judge a Book by the Cover: Artist Talk with Octavia Ink

111 Library St. NE

Sunday, Feb. 4 from 1:30–4 p.m.

Engage in a conversation on book cover illustrations with Octavia Ink, an artist based in Grand Rapids with nearly a dozen covers under her belt! Afterward, guests can help decorate a community art canvas and eat treats by Tastefull Vegan. Registration is required.

The Black Panther and Beyond: The World of Afrofuturism with Dr. Julian Chambliss

111 Library St. NE

Saturday, Feb. 17 from 12:30–1:30 p.m.

Dr. Julian Chambliss leads a discussion on Afrofuturism and the art, activism and technology used in fictional narratives. This event focuses on films and comic books. Guests are invited to stay for a viewing of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Registration is required.

Black History Month Storytimes

Each session celebrates Black stories with music, fingerplays and more. Creative activities and playtime will follow.



Feb. 5, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.: 111 Library St.NE

Feb. 5, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.: 1017 Leonard St. NW

Feb. 6, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.: 713 Bridge St. NW

Feb. 7, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.: 2350 Eastern Ave. SE

Feb. 8, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.: 2025 Leonard St. NE

Feb. 8, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.: 1201 Madison Ave. SE

Teen Printmaking Workshop with Octavia Ink

111 Library St. NE

Monday, Feb. 19 from 2–4 p.m.

Join artist Octavia Ink to learn how to make your own reproducible art! Attendees will be given supplies and beverages. Registration is required.

Canvas & Cookies with E’lla Webber

111 Library St. NE

Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 6–8 p.m.

This art workshop is for adults only! Create your own art with instruction by E’lla Webber. Guests will receive supplies and cookies by Daddy’s Dough Cookies.

Visit GRPL’s website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube