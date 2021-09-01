Grand Rapids Public Library returning to full, pre-pandemic hours

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Library will return to its regular, pre-pandemic hours at all locations starting Sept. 7, according to a news release Wednesday.

The library has been open with limited hours since February.

GRPL will also resume Sunday hours at the Main Library beginning Sept. 12.

A full list of hours can be found here.

Free printing, faxing, copying and scanning services will continue to be offered at all locations, along with free WiFi, hotspots and public computers.

GRPL To Go curbside service is available at the West Leonard, Yankee Clipper and Seymour branches during open hours.

The following COVID-19 guidelines will remain in place: