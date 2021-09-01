Grand Rapids Public Library returning to full, pre-pandemic hours

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Library will return to its regular, pre-pandemic hours at all locations starting Sept. 7, according to a news release Wednesday.
The library has been open with limited hours since February.
GRPL will also resume Sunday hours at the Main Library beginning Sept. 12.
A full list of hours can be found here.
Free printing, faxing, copying and scanning services will continue to be offered at all locations, along with free WiFi, hotspots and public computers.
GRPL To Go curbside service is available at the West Leonard, Yankee Clipper and Seymour branches during open hours.
The following COVID-19 guidelines will remain in place:
- Patrons are encouraged to wear a mask while using the library. Staff are required to wear masks while working.
- Social distancing should be used when possible.
- Plexiglass dividers are used in some areas of the library.
- Most library programs remain virtual or outdoors.
- Hand sanitizer and masks are available for patrons, if needed.
- Public areas are sanitized regularly.