Grand Rapids preps for start of early voting Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ottawa Hills High School is one of three locations offering early voting in Grand Rapids.

GR prepares to start early voting for first time ever

“They’re at St. Peter and Paul School, GR University on Fuller — north of Leonard — and then here at Ottawa Hills High School — in the old cafeteria,” Grand Rapids City Clerk Joel Hondorp said.

The process is the exact same as voting on Election Day, but with earlier hours and more flexibility in terms of timing.

“You’re going to come in, you’re going to fill out an application, we’re going to ask you for your photo ID,” Hondorp explained.

If you don't have a copy of your photo ID, you can sign an affidavit and still vote.

“What’s different for this is you don’t have to go to your neighborhood precinct. If you’re a voter in the city of Grand Rapids, you can go to any of the three voting sites,” Hondorp said.

The three sites are open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The sites are open for different times on Tuesdays and Thursdays — from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m., according to the clerk.

The Grand Rapids clerk encourages voters to check what their municipalities are doing for early voting, as it varies from city to city and county to county.

