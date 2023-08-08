Grand Rapids police seek person of interest in assault case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest connected to an assault incident in Grand Rapids late last month.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the incident took place July 27 near Michigan Street and Houseman Avenue.

We’re told the victim was seriously hurt in the incident and was treated at a nearby hospital.

GRPD says the person of interest drove a black Chevy Tahoe at the time.

Those with knowledge of who the person of interest might be are instructed to connect with investigators at 616-456-3380. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

