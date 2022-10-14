Family of GR mother killed says Tamiqua Wright was pregnant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family of Tamiqua Wright says the mother of five was pregnant when she was shot and killed by the passenger of her car in the early morning hours Tuesday.

It all happened near the intersection of 44th and Eastern at around one in the morning.

Grand Rapids Police say the investigation is ongoing, and the suspect is still not in custody.

Tamiqua had just celebrated her 30th birthday.

Family is reeling from this loss and is requesting donations to help cover expenses.

