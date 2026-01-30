Grand Rapids police renew call for tips, release new video in 2020 murder case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police renewed a call for tips to help solve a 2020 murder case.

On November 15, 2020, 43-year-old Damon Bradley was found shot on Plainfield Avenue near Caledonia Street around 7 p.m. He later died at the hospital.

https://www.silentobserver.org/

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled Bradley's death a homicide.

Detectives shared that Bradley had been approached by the shooter before the suspect opened fire.

Despite investigators releasing images of a suspect in the case, no arrests have ever been announced.

Grand Rapids Police Department A suspect in a Grand Rapids murder case from November 15, 2020 appears in a still from a surveillance camera.

Now police have shared the video those images were originally pulled from. They show a man approximately 6-feet tall walking in dark pants, a blue hooded sweatshirt, a surgical mask and white and black tennis shoes.

Grand Rapids police release new video showing suspect in unsolved 2020 murder case 2

Detectives noted he walks with a "distinct walking gait," which they believe is unchanged more than five years later.

Grand Rapids police release new video showing suspect in unsolved 2020 murder case

“We’ve been able to bring back retired detectives on a part-time basis to dedicate time to unsolved cases including this one,” said Deputy Chief Mike Maycroft. “But like so many of our major cases, tips from the community can be essential to putting all the pieces together. If you recognize this person or know anything about the murder, please reach out to GRPD or Silent Observer. We have not forgotten Damon, and we are working to bring his killer to justice.”

Anyone with information may contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3380. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube