'You're going to be found out': Mother of GR man killed in shooting a year ago demands answers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The mother of a man shot and killed as he waited for a ride on the city's North East side is speaking out about her son's murder a year after it happened, asking for information on the man police say is responsible.

43-year-old Damon Bradley was in the process of starting his own business, buying cars to refurbish and sell them, when he was shot and killed just steps from the front door of his mother's apartment on Plainfield Ave.

It was November 15, 2020, when Damon finished eating Sunday dinner with his mother. He was planning to hitch a ride with a friend out to Grand Haven to buy a car.

“Somebody told him to come to the front and wait, and as he was waiting, he was ambushed,” Damon's mother, Pamela, told FOX 17 Monday.

"When we got down here, he was laying in the middle of the street."

Along the sidewalk of Plainfield Ave, near Rezervoir Lounge, police believe a man approached Bradley and shot him in the chest.

"They can't figure out who it is, that hurts so bad,” Damon's mother said in an interview with FOX 17 Monday,

I mean, all these cameras around here.. a whole year, and nobody knows who this person is.”

Investigators with the Grand Rapids Police Department have released 2 different high-definition surveillance camera videos of the man they believe is responsible for Damon's death walking away from the scene.

There is a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man responsible for Damon Bradley's death.

Murder of Damon Bradley

Police believe the suspect has a unique way of walking, and ask anyone watching the video to see if it reminds them of anyone they know.

Police describe the suspect as about 6 ft tall, wearing "dark pants, a blue hooded sweatshirt, a surgical mask, and white/black tennis shoes".

Anyone with information on Bradley's death can contact Silent Observer completely anonymously at (616) 774-2345.

