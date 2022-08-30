Grand Rapids police release photos of suspect vehicle in LMCU armed robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have released details of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a Grand Rapids bank robbery earlier this month.

The armed robbery occurred Aug. 1 at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Drive, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

Authorities describe the vehicle as a white 2019 or 2020 Jeep Cherokee with a stolen license plate.

GRPD previously released photos of the suspect.

Anyone with knowledge related to the robbery are asked to connect with investigators at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

