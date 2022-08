GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police officers and FBI agents are investigating an armed robbery at a Lake Michigan Credit Union location.

Grand Rapids police say the armed robbery happened around 1 p.m. Monday at the Lake Michigan Credit Union in the 2700 block of Lake Michigan Drive NW.

According to officials, employees reported a suspect armed with a handgun fled the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

At this time, no suspect description has been released.

