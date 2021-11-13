Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Grand Rapids police release identities of 2 adults, 1 baby found dead in vehicle

items.[0].image.alt
WXMI
Grand Rapids Police units on Brookshire Dr SE where 2 adults and 1 baby were found dead in a car.
GRPD Brookshire Dr Deaths.png
Posted at 11:21 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 23:24:50-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has released the identities of the three individuals found deceased inside a car on Brookshire Drive last week.

78-year-old Ruby Roberts, 60-year-old Ellay Mae Brown, and 4-month-old Zadai Tyrome Ashford were found unresponsive inside a vehicle on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 4, according to GRPD.

READ MORE: 2 adults, 1 baby dead after being found unresponsive in car

We’re told the Kent County Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to call 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time