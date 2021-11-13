Grand Rapids police release identities of 2 adults, 1 baby found dead in vehicle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has released the identities of the three individuals found deceased inside a car on Brookshire Drive last week.

78-year-old Ruby Roberts, 60-year-old Ellay Mae Brown, and 4-month-old Zadai Tyrome Ashford were found unresponsive inside a vehicle on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 4, according to GRPD.

We’re told the Kent County Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to call 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

