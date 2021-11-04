2 adults, 1 baby dead after being found unresponsive in car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fire officials say 2 adults and an infant are dead after being found unresponsive in a car in Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

It happened along Brookshire Drive SE.

Fire officials tell FOX 17, emergency crews started CPR on two of them and then ruled them all deceased.

A passerby called 911 just before 10 a.m. after noticing one adult unresponsive and pulled them from the car. Then they also noticed another adult and baby inside.

GRPD is handling the investigation.

No names have been released.