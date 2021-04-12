Grand Rapids police ID man killed in motorcycle crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash from earlier this month.

Officers are still investigating the crash that killed 56-year-old Lorenzo Allen of Grand Rapids on April 4, according to a news release Monday.

The crash happened about 5:50 p.m. in the 4100 block of Eastern Avenue SE.

Arriving officers found the crash was between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Despite life-saving measures, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and police say he was fully cooperating with investigators.

An initial police investigation showed the motorcycle was northbound on Eastern Avenue SE when it hit a vehicle making a left turn out of a private drive.

The motorcycle’s speed appeared to have been a factor in the crash.