Motorcyclist dies in crash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash from Sunday evening.

It happened about 5:50 p.m. in the 4100 block of Eastern Avenue SE, according to a news release Monday.

When they arrived, officers found the crash was between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Despite lifesaving measures, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured and police say he’s been fully cooperating in the investigation.

The initial investigation showed the motorcycle was northbound on Eastern Avenue SE when it hit a vehicle making a left turn out of a private drive.

Motorcycle speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, according to GRPD.

The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old Grand Rapids resident, isn’t being identified pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this crash may contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3938.