Grand Rapids police ID man killed in crash while crossing street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have identified the victim in a crash from earlier this week and say he has now died from his injuries.

Scott James Balfoort, 51, was hit by a vehicle Tuesday while walking across the street near East Fulton Street and Fuller Avenue, according to a news release Friday.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Investigators have spoken to his family and continue to investigate the crash.