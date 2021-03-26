Menu

Grand Rapids police ID man killed in crash while crossing street

Posted at 2:13 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 14:13:04-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have identified the victim in a crash from earlier this week and say he has now died from his injuries.

Scott James Balfoort, 51, was hit by a vehicle Tuesday while walking across the street near East Fulton Street and Fuller Avenue, according to a news release Friday.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Investigators have spoken to his family and continue to investigate the crash.

