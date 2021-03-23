Menu

2 pedestrians hit by car in Grand Rapids: police

Posted at 10:29 AM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 10:29:44-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating after two pedestrians were hit in a crash Monday night.

It happened about 10:40 p.m. on East Fulton Street and Fuller Avenue NE, according to a news release Tuesday.

Police found one pedestrian, a 51-year-old Grand Rapids man, with life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The other pedestrian had minor injuries and declined medical attention.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and police say they’ve fully cooperated with investigators.

Witnesses told police the vehicle had a green light and the right of way, and the pedestrians were crossing the street against the light.

Anyone with more information about the crash may contact the Grand Rapids Police Department Traffic Unit at 616-456-3414 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

