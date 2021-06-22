Grand Rapids police ID man killed during shooting Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Travon Jeffrey-Jamont Seawood, 21, of Kentwood was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the 300 block of Ellsworth Ave. SW, according to police.

RELATED: One dead, one injured after early morning shooting

An autopsy was performed by the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

Detectives continue to work the case and encourage anyone with information to contact them directly at 616-456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.