One dead, one injured after early morning shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and one in serious condition around 4 a.m. Sunday.

The shooting happened on Ellsworth and Grandville. Officers arrived after after receiving 911 calls regarding a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a vehicle that crashed off the road. An adult male was pronounced dead on scene from apparent gunshot wounds. Two females were also injured from the crash.

While investigating, officers discovered another adult victim had been taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

GRPD also responded to a traffic crash near Bridge Street and Scribner, and believe those in the vehicle may have been involved in the shooting as well.

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to call investigators directly at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.