GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A northeast Grand Rapids neighborhood, right by Northview High School, was overrun by kids on a mission this Friday.

Their mission: sell as many cups of lemonade as possible, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 1711 Solitude Drive NE.

It's all for Alex's Lemonade Stand— a national nonprofit organization that raises money for pediatric cancer.

Grand Rapids neighborhood lemonade stand sees success, raises money for childhood cancer

Joci Jackson, a soon-to-be-sixth grader, has been raising money for the last three years. She says this year, her fourth, has been another success.

“I started this when my cousin died,” Joci said. “Her name is Rory and she died when she was three."

Ever since Rory passed away a few years ago, Joci has been working to keep her cousin's memory alive.

“I felt that I lost my best friend,” she said.

The recipe for success is simple: lemon juice, sugar, water and stir— Joci's mom, Jaci, couldn't be more proud.

“We started doing events to honor and remember Rory. They were really close. They were only two years apart,” Jaci said.

Plenty of people who stop by end up giving more than the one dollar donation for a cup of lemonade— their way to show their support for the cause.

“This is a really special way to remember her, and let my sister know, and her dad know, and her brother and now sister know, that everyone continues to remember and honor Rory,” Jaci said.

With every cup of lemonade, Rory's memory lives on.

“Our neighborhood is full of kids, and they all love it,” Jaci said. “Joci is someone who feels so deeply and feels for others so deeply. She’s someone who isn’t afraid of a challenge and really knows that the world can be a better place."

Joci is bringing the rest of the kids in the neighborhood along with her on that journey. Last year, they raised more than $2,000.

