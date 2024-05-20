Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for West Michigan until 10 p.m. Monday. This means that severe weather is possible.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Ottawa, and Van Buren counties.

The main threat for these storms will be wind gusts over 60 mph. Hail will be possible, along with a low-threat for an isolated tornado.

Here is a look at the LIVE FOX 17 News Interactive Radar.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for West Michigan this evening with a SLIGHT RISK for severe thunderstorms. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has upgraded out risk for this evening.

WXMI

Click here for more information regarding the severe weather potential in West Michigan this evening.

Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team for all updates. For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube