Grand Rapids names four finalists in search for next police chief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids named four finalists in the search for the next chief of police.

The finalists are:



Mark Bliss, deputy chief with the Detroit Police Department. He has spent more than 25 years in law enforcement and currently leads Detroit's crime strategies bureau. Bliss holds a master's degree in criminal justice.

Grand Rapids Police Department XXX, a finalist for Grand Rapids Police Chief in 2026.

Rafael Diaz, captain with Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Current service history extends more than 27 years. He is also a licensed attorney. Diaz has led Kalamazoo's professional standards and criminal investigation divisions. He also plays a role with the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team. Diaz served as a judge advocate in the Michigan National Guard.

Grand Rapids Police Department XXX, a finalist for Grand Rapids Police Chief in 2026.

Eve Stephens, former chief of police for University of Texas at Austin. She spent more than 25 years in law enforcement, including time as a commander with the Austin Police Department. She holds a Master of Public Safety from the University of Virginia.

Grand Rapids Police Department XXX, a finalist for Grand Rapids Police Chief in 2026.

Joseph Trigg, current deputy chief of police for Grand Rapids. He has been serving as interim chief since the departure of Chief Winstrom at the beginning of March. He's spent more than 25 years with the Grand Rapids Police Department, starting as a patrol officer and working his way up through the command structure.

Grand Rapids Police Department XXX, a finalist for Grand Rapids Police Chief in 2026.

Grand Rapids neighbors can learn more about the finalists during two engagement events on Wednesday, June 17. A meet-and-greet will start the evening at 5:45 p.m. at Grand Rapids City Hall's ground floor. Then at 7 p.m., the city commission will host a forum with the finalists.

If you have topics you want addressed with the finalists, you can submit questions through an online survey that will be open until 5 p.m. on Monday, June 15.

“Community input is an important part of this process,” Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington said. “These events will allow stakeholders to learn more about the finalists, hear directly from them and share their feedback on who can help the Grand Rapids Police Department and the City of Grand Rapids reach public safety goals.”

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