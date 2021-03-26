Grand Rapids named Best Beer City 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Results of a USA Today 10Best poll named Grand Rapids Best Beer City in America for the 3rd time!

The poll pitted 20 cities against one another, including the 2020 champ, St. Louis, MO and perennial contender, Asheville, NC, but voters chose Grand Rapids for the numerous festivals, breweries, and down-right delicious suds. Not to mention efforts launched in the area to keep our lakes and rivers clean to provide the best for local growers.

The title Beer City USA is something Grand Rapids has claimed for years. With this win, it's pretty safe to say the people agree.

Grand Rapids is also in competition with 2 other Michigan cities for Best Public Market, according to USA Today. You can find out how to vote for the Downtown Market here.

Congratulations go to all the long-standing, and newly created breweries. Cheers!