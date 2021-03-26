Grand Rapids, Flint, Detroit markets up for 'Best in the U.S.'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan has 3 cities in the running for a USA Today/10Best Readers poll looking for the "Best Public Market in America".

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market (14th place*), the Flint Farmers' Market (20th place*) and Detroit's Eastern Market (13th place*) are competing with big markets like Boston and San Francisco, but we know it's our small-town charm and proximity to great growers and artists that will bring us to the top.

"A visit to a public market often offers insight into a community through its foods and artisan goods." says 10Best, hopping on the support-local bandwagon. "Someday, we'll all be ready to pack our suitcases again and head out on our next adventures. In the meantime, we'll keep supporting the places that inspire us."

You can vote once every 4 hours for your favorite of the 20 hand-picked markets.

Grand Rapids Downtown Market boasts restaurants and tons of space for vendors and artisans --not to mention a rent-able kitchen and kid-friendly demonstrations; let's not forget (as Beer City USA) we dominate in the Best Beer Town and Best Beer Scene competitions thanks to our clear waters and locally-focused brewers.

Flint is the place to go for butchers, cheese-mongers, and Middle Eastern fare with room for over 100 vendors. And thousands every week flock to Detroit's Eastern Market for the hundreds of vendors.

We know Michigan is the best place to find the best in locally grown produce, handmade art, and quirky homegoods --after all we are the handmade state. Let's prove it!

The top ten will be announced on April 23rd, but voting ends Monday, April 12th at noon.

*as of the time this article was published - see Leaderboard for current results.

