Grand Rapids NAACP: Release all body camera video of officer-involved shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Greater Grand Rapids NAACP is calling on the city's police chief to release all body camera video of last week's deadly officer-involved shooting.

Family has identified the man shot and killed Wednesday night in the area of M.L.K. Jr. Street and Eastern Avenue as 32-year-old as Da'Quain Johnson.

The organization wants Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom to release every recording from every officer who was present at the scene when the shooting happened. A statement reads in part:

"We therefore issue a direct and immediate demand: Chief Eric Winstrom must release all body camera footage from every officer who was present at the scene during the time of the shooting. Not selected footage. Not edited segments. All footage.



Partial transparency erodes trust. Full transparency begins accountability. If the department is confident in its actions, there is no legitimate basis to withhold additional recordings from public review. The community deserves the complete record, and it deserves it now."



— Press Statement from the NAACP Greater Grand Rapids Branch

The day after the shooting, GRPD released three edited clips from officers' body and dash cameras.

At Tuesday's Public Safety Committee meeting, Winstrom said the department would not be releasing any additional video.

"The short answer is GRPD will not release anything else until the prosecutor office makes its determination, and that's up to the MSP," Winstrom said.

Once the Michigan State Police investigation is complete, a report will be sent to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for consideration. The officer who fired his weapon is on paid administrative leave.

Read the full statement from the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP below:

