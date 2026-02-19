Man dies after Wednesday night's officer-involved shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man shot by police officers in Grand Rapids on Wednesday night died Thursday morning in the hospital, the police department said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of M.L.K. Jr. Street and Eastern Avenue, according to Grand Rapids Deputy Police Chief Joseph Trigg.

GRPD officers were alerted to a man riding a bicycle who was potentially armed. When officers attempted to make contact, the man took off on his bike.

Officers followed and found the man in a parking lot behind a nearby apartment complex. A police canine was deployed, and Trigg said the man is believed to have been bitten, but continued resisting and fighting with officers.

Trigg said officers fired their weapons after the man produced a handgun.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was hit and taken to the hospital. Hours after the shooting, he passed away from his injuries, according to a release from a department spokesperson.

It was not immediately known how many officers discharged their weapons, how many shots were fired or whether the man fired any shots.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is department procedure.

Michigan State Police is handling the investigation.

